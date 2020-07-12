Doctor arrested for issuing fake medical certificates to help criminals get bail

A 61-year-old doctor and his associate were arrested for allegedly issuing fake medical certificates to help criminals get bail, officials said on Wednesday.

Gajender Kumar Nayyar, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has been temporarily suspended by the Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

The other person named in the case is Mukesh Sangwan (38), a resident of Pankha road, police said.

Nayyar had prepared fake medical documents for Sangwan in a rape case to get him bail in 2015. Sangwan used to provide clients to the doctor, they said.

On June 29, the Delhi High Court had ordered the Crime Branch to probe the matter after the South-East District Police found Nayyar indulging in malpractices.

The court had ordered that the deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) conduct an inquiry and file a 'status report' before July 16.

Nayyar used to work at the N C Hospital, Dwarka, and the K S Nursing Home at Noida, police said.

"During the investigation, Crime Branch officials found that the doctor was registered with the Delhi Medical Council, which has placed him under suspension till November," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rakesh Paweriya said.