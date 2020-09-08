Doctor's prescription not mandatory for Covid-19 testing in Delhi, says HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday ordered that doctor's prescription will not be mandatory from now on for those going voluntarily for RT/PCR test to detect Covid-19 infection in the national capital.

Till now it was mandatory for a person to have a doctor's prescription or symptoms to get tested for the virus.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said people need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill up a form as prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for Covid-19 testing.

The court noted there was a sharp increase in the number of cases in Delhi and asked private laboratories to allow 2,000 Covid-19 tests a day for those who want to undergo the voluntarily screening.

Capacity of around 12,000 test per day is available with the Delhi government, it noted.