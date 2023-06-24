Drone shot down by BSF along Pakistan border in Punjab

Drone shot down by BSF along Pakistan border in Punjab

During a joint search operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police, the shot down drone was recovered.

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 24 2023, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 10:41 ist
Drone shot down by the BSF. Credit: Twitter/@BSF_Punjab

A suspected Pakistani drone that intruded into the Indian territory along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran has been shot down by BSF jawans, an official of the force said on Saturday.

According to the official, Border Security Force troopers noticed the drone on Friday night and immediately reacted to intercept it.

Read | Pakistani drone recovered in Punjab's Amritsar district

During a joint search operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police, the shot down drone was recovered on Saturday morning from a field in Lakhana village.

"BSF troops intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in village Lakhana of Tarn Taran district. Yet again, the nefarious designs of Pakistan have been foiled by the BSF," the force said in a tweet. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
India News
Punjab
BSF

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

Ethical issues

Ethical issues

Six months without a smartphone and counting

Six months without a smartphone and counting

DH Toon | PM Modi's US version different from India's

DH Toon | PM Modi's US version different from India's

 