Drone shot down by security forces in Kashmir, search operation under way

Drone shot down near LoC in J&K, search op under way

Suspicious movement of an aerial object was noticed in areas of Beri Patan and Siot along the LoC last night

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 13 2023, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 10:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Security forces shot down a drone along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, and a massive search operation is underway in the area, official sources said on Thursday.

Some magazines, cash and other items from the packet attached to the drone have been recovered, they said.

Suspicious movement of an aerial object was noticed in areas of Beri Patan and Siot along the LoC last night, after which a massive cordon and search operation was launched, they said.

Amit Shah to review security situation in Jammu & Kashmir today

The security forces managed to bring down a drone in this operation, they said. "So far recoveries made from it include some magazines of an AK rifle, a sealed packed, and cash," they said.

Sources claimed an extensive search operation is underway in many villages of the area and some more recoveries are expected.

"We can only share that a drone has been successfully tracked and recovery has been made. More details will be shared later," an official said.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Rajouri

