Drone spotted over Delhi CM's residence, probe on: Cops

Drone spotted over Delhi CM's residence, probe underway: Police

The residence area comes under the red no-fly zone or no drone zone

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2023, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 22:14 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

A drone was spotted over the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, police said.

Information was received at 4:46 pm that a drone has been seen over the CM's residence at the Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said.

The residence area comes under the red no-fly zone or no drone zone, according to sources.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a PCR vehicle deployed outside the chief minister's residence on Flagstaff Road was informed about the sighting by a staffer of the CM residence.

The staffer saw the drone when was sitting in the lawns of the CM residence, he said. 

Following the information, police personnel, including senior officers, rushed to the spot, but no drone was visible at that time, the officer said.

A written submission has been received from the CM's camp office and legal process is underway, the DCP said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi
drone
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments

Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony

Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony

 