EC to visit Jammu & Kashmir in March before taking call on holding Assembly polls

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir in March before taking a final call on holding much-awaited Assembly polls in the Union Territory, sources told DH.

They said the call will be taken after the EC takes an assessment report of the ground situation from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Jammu and Kashmir administration. “During their visit, the EC observers are expected to draft its own report on the possibility of holding early Assembly elections,” sources added.

Assembly polls will be due in Jammu and Kashmir after the required formalities like delimitation of constituencies and special summary revision of electoral rolls have been completed.

The elections in J&K have been due since the PDP-BJP alliance fell apart in June 2018, after which the erstwhile state was brought under Governor’s rule. While it was expected that polls in J&K could be held simultaneously with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the EC ruled that out, citing security reasons.

Just a few months after the Lok Sabha polls, J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 was brought in, mandating delimitation in the newly carved out UT before polls could be conducted.

However, in recent weeks several high-profile BJP leaders have clearly stated that Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir in April-May 2023 and the “party was readying for the polls.”

The party insiders said during its National Executive meeting scheduled in New Delhi on January 16 and 17, the possibility of holding early Assembly polls will be discussed besides the political and security scenario in the UT.

“The BJP National Executive will not only discuss the political situation in J&K but also the security scenario, especially in the wake of the terror attack in Dhangri village of border Rajouri district in which seven civilians from minority community were killed by the militants on January 1,” they said.

As per the insiders, BJP national president J P Nadda could also undertake a visit to J&K shortly to discuss strengthening the party at the grassroots level ahead of Assembly polls.