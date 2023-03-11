₹600 cr in crime proceeds found in raids on Lalu's kin

ED says Rs 1 cr in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 cr in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad's family

It said the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 18:17 ist
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi yadav after the kidney transplant. Credit: IANS Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.

It said the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

Also Read — ED made my pregnant daughter-in-law sit for 15 hours: Lalu Prasad after raids

The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.

India News

