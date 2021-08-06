ED summons mother of former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

ED summons mother of former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2021, 17:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 17:34 ist
PDP leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: AFP Photo

Enforcement Directorate summons mother of former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case, officials said.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Enforcement Directorate
Mehbooba Mufti
Money Laundering
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

 