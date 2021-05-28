8 people dead after drinking spurious liquor in Aligarh

Eight people dead, five hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Aligarh

Police said the liquor vend has been sealed and samples have been collected for testing

PTI
PTI, Aligarh (UP),
  • May 28 2021, 14:24 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 14:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Eight people died on Friday and five more are hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor sold by a licensed vendor, police said here.

The Lodha police station was informed in the morning about the death of two people after consumption of countrymade liquor bought from a vendor in Karsia, DIG Dipak Kumar told news persons.

The victims were truck drivers who had gathered at a gas depot on the Aligarh-Tapaal highway for work, he said.

However, when police and senior district officials reached the spot, they were informed that six more had died in Karsia and adjoining villages, the DIG said, adding that police teams were rushed to the area and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner, Excise, D Sharma said five villagers had to be rushed to the district hospital and from there, shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, AMU, as their condition deteriorated.

He said the liquor vend has been sealed and samples have been collected for testing.

According to locals, people started falling sick from Thursday. Many others from neighbouring villages had also consumed the liquor, they added. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Aligarh
Spurious liquor

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

No end in sight as Colombia sees full month of protests

No end in sight as Colombia sees full month of protests

Vaccines and the coming third Covid-19 wave

Vaccines and the coming third Covid-19 wave

Lack of accountability is affecting cybersecurity

Lack of accountability is affecting cybersecurity

Five key battles in the Champions League final

Five key battles in the Champions League final

Bengaluru docs weigh in on alarmist message

Bengaluru docs weigh in on alarmist message

 