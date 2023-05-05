Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

According to sources, the exchange of fire was going on at Doke in the Banyari Hills of Rajouri district

PTI
PTI, Rajouri,
  • May 05 2023, 10:35 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 10:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said.

According to sources, the exchange of fire was going on at Doke in the Banyari Hills of Rajouri district.

Also Read | Two newly-recruited LeT militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Baramulla

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed that the encounter has begun in the Kandi forest belt.

Jammu and Kashmir
Rajouri
India News
Encounter
encounter killings
militants
terrorists
Terrorism

