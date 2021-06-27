Ensure adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines: Gehlot to PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure an adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines, contending that it has been receiving fewer doses than since the beginning of the new phase of vaccination drive on June 21.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Gehlot said Rajasthan had created the capacity to vaccinate 15 lakh persons every day and has administered 2.36 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines till date.

“The daily average of vaccine doses received, since the start of vaccination drive for 18 years plus, has been three to four lakhs only,” Gehlot said.

He sought the prime minister’s personal intervention to ensure adequate vaccine supply to the state.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of indulging in politics over vaccine allocation.

“So much politics in vaccine supply to states to make non-BJP ruled states look bad. Typical of this PM. Says one thing and does exactly the opposite,” Ramesh said.

Earlier, AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken had asked the Centre to ensure a more equitable and just distribution of vaccines.

“All are Indian citizens and not BJP or Congress-ruled states,” Maken said, noting that on Friday Rajasthan had administered 10.45 lakh doses of vaccines.

However, on Saturday the state could administer only 2.36 lakh as adequate stocks were not available.

