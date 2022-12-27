Ensure jobs for native Tamils in Union Govt offices & PSUs: Stalin to PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting a slew of measures to improve job opportunities for native Tamils in Union Government offices and PSUs like conducting all examinations in Tamil language and giving preferential treatment to them in Central establishments in the state.



In the letter, Stalin told Modi that he has received representations from Students’ Welfare Associations and political parties to preferentially consider the natives of Tamil Nadu in the process of selection and appointment in the Union Government and Central PSUs in the state.



“As you are aware, Citizen Centric Administration, the sine qua non, of good governance, requires free interface with the public and only persons with familiarity in local language and culture fulfil it. Further, Tamil Nadu has more human resources with comparatively higher knowledge and skill sets both in technical and academic areas and they can be utilised well,” he said.

Stalin pointed out that the annual report of the Staff Selection Commission for 2021-22 clearly indicates that the number of qualified candidates from the Southern region is only 4.5 per cent of the 28,081 total qualified persons selected by the Staff Selection Commission.



He also said in the Competitive examinations conducted by Railway Recruitment Board vide this year in the Southern region for several posts, most of the persons selected do not belong to Tamil Nadu.



“This causes huge disappointment among the unemployed youth and also causes a lot of concern among socio-political circles. This skewed recruitment pattern is bound to have implications that are to be avoided,” Stalin said in the letter.

He suggested that the system may be facilitated for conducting all the examinations by all Union recruitment agencies in the Tamil language as well which will be helpful for the aspirants from Tamil Nadu for recruitment in offices of the Union Government and Central PSUs in the state and priority may be given to people to them.



“I request you to do the needful to improve the employment opportunities for the native Tamils considering the above-said facts,” Stalin added.

