Fake death certificate case: Madhya Pradesh govt suspends 3 employees; FIR registered

Three employees of the Madhya Pradesh government were suspended and an FIR was registered against them in connection with the alleged withdrawal of money under a state scheme meant for construction workers by using fake death certificates of at least 23 villagers in Chhindwara district, as per an official order.

Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) issued an order on Sunday suspending three employees of the Panchayat Department, including Bohnakhedi village's Panchayat secretary Rakesh Chandel, Gram Rojgar Sahayak Sanjay Choure and Panchayat Coordination Officer Sunil Andhwan, who are responsible for the approval and verification of the beneficiaries.

"Following the complaint lodged by the Janpad Panchayat CEO, an FIR was registered against Chandel, Choure and others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy)," Chourai police station incharge Shashi Vishwakarma said on Monday.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday ordered a probe after money was allegedly withdrawn under a state scheme for construction workers using fake death certificates of at least 23 villagers from Bohnakhedi village of the district, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel had said.

Patel, who is the Minister in charge of Chhindwara, had stated the death certificates of 23 persons, who are still alive, were issued in Bohnakhedi village and money was withdrawn in their name under a scheme.

Prima facie, an amount of Rs 2 lakh each was withdrawn using fake death certificates of 23 people, who are alive, under the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, officials had said citing reports.

In the case of normal deaths, an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh is paid to the dependents of the deceased construction worker under these rules.

According to officials, a total of 106 death certificates were issued during the past two years in Bohnakhedi village with a population of 2,800.