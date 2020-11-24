Farmers' protest: Train services resume in Punjab

Indian Railways started restoring the train services in Punjab from Monday. Train services were suspended in the state since September 24 after farmers blocked railway tracks protesting against the new farm laws.

It has announced to operate 50 passenger trains till November 30 after farmers removed their blockades.

The New Delhi-Una Janshatabdi Express, the first passenger train to depart for Punjab after nearly two months on Monday afternoon, left the capital with 559 passengers on board, officials said.

The goods trains also resumed their operation by supplying coal to power plants and fertilisers on priority.

The Railways had said on Saturday it would soon resume goods and passenger trains in Punjab after the farmers decided to allow the services and the state government communicated that the tracks were clear.

"After the halt of the farmers' agitation on railway tracks and stations in Punjab from November 23, Indian Railways is going to start rail services through Punjab and (in) Punjab," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. "Passengers, farmers and industries will benefit from the removal of the impasse in train operations for the last several days."

The Railways has said it suffered a loss of Rs 2,220 crore due to the blockade.