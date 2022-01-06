'Farq Saaf Hai' war goes beyond social media in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

The 'Farq Saaf Hai' war between the BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh is now moving beyond social media and is becoming visible on hoardings and newspapers too.

Lucknow woke up on Thursday to full page advertisements in newspapers saying 'Bahut Farq Hai'. The advertisement put out by a SP leader listed the achievements of the Akhilesh Yadav regime.

In Prayagraj, another SP leader has put up a hoarding that claimed 'Farq Saaf Hai - BJP Saaf Hai'.

The hoarding, carries two pictures with the title - "2017 ke pahle and 2017 ke baad (before and after 2017)".

In the 'before 2017' segment former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is seen distributing laptops among 18 lakh students and the 'After 2017' segment shows 'Hathras ki beti ko kerosene se jalaya (Hathras daughter burnt alive)' and 'Mahila ka chirharan (women disrobed)'.

SP leader Sandeep Yadav, who has installed the hoarding, said: "BJP has been constantly making attempts to malign the image of SP among people of the state by levelling baseless allegations. I have installed this hoarding to give a befitting reply to the ruling BJP." He accused the ruling party of misleading people over development and religion.

BJP leader and state media co-convener Ashish Gupta said, "People of the state are well aware about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state before 2017. Two slogans - 'Khali plot hamara hai (empty plot is mine)' and 'Jis gadi mein laga SP ka jhanda, usme baitha hai ek gunda - were common before the 2017."

The BJP leader said the SP leaders have lost their cool after sensing defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"After the BJP came to power in the state in 2017, mafia elements and goons are cooling their heels behind bars and thus we claim 'farq saaf hai'."

Earlier on Wednesday, Akhilesh had tweeted a video of former BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh playing cricket even though he carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

The 'Farq Saaf Hai' series of short films has been launched by the BJP showcasing the situation in the state before and after 2017.

The SP has taken strong exception to the fact that anti-social elements shown in the series are wearing red caps which are worn by Samajwadi leaders.

