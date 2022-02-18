'BJP made Maharana Pratap-Akbar fight about religion'

Fight between Maharana Pratap & Akbar was for power, but BJP gave it religious colour: Dotasra

The BJP sees everything through the Hindu-Muslim religious point of view, Dotasra said

PTI, Jaipur,
  • Feb 18 2022, 05:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 05:12 ist
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra. Credit: Twitter/@GovindDotasra

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday said the fight between Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap and Mughal emperor Akbar was for power, but the BJP has given it a “religious” colour.

Addressing party workers at a district-level training camp in Nagaur, Dotasra said, “The BJP sees everything through the Hindu-Muslim religious point of view.”

BJP leader Satish Poonia, however, said it was a fight of nationalism and not a power struggle.

“It was not a power struggle, but a fight of nationalism. You have already given controversial statements on this matter. Why is there so much fear in your Congress party of losing Muslim votes?” he tweeted in Hindi.

Maharana Pratap was the Rajput ruler of Mewar in Rajasthan who fought the battle of Haldighati with Akbar in 1576.

