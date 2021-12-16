Find permanent solution to curb air pollution: Supreme Court to panel

Find permanent solution to curb pollution: SC to panel

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2021, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 11:50 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management in national capital region and adjoining areas to invite suggestions from experts and the public regarding long-term solutions to curb air pollution.

The court also asked the commission to set up an expert group to study these suggestions and find a permanent solution to the issue.

The matter has been posted for hearing in February 2022.

Supreme Court
Air Pollution
India News
Delhi

