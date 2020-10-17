Fire tenders sprinkle water in parts of Delhi to curb pollution

Fire tenders sprinkled water in some parts of the national capital on Saturday as part of measures to curb pollution, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services conducted the operation in Wazirpur, Dwarka and Ohkla areas of the city, they said.

"The work of spraying water was started around 4 pm from Wazirpur area, followed by Dwarka and Okhla. Three fire tenders were deployed and they were continuously working," said Director, Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg.

The operation of spraying water will be expanded in other areas in the future as per requirement, a senior fire official said.

The air quality of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category on Saturday.

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 286. It was 239 on Friday and 315 on Thursday, the worst since February 12 when the AQI was 320.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.