FM Nirmala Sitharaman hikes PSBs' pension contribution for employees to 14%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hiked Public Sector Banks’ contribution for employee pensions under NPS to 14 per cent from 10 per cent earlier.

The finance minister also said that family members of deceased PSB bankers will now get pension of 30 per cent of last drawn salary as against earlier Rs 9,284.

FM Sitharaman added that banks have been requested to work with state governments to push ‘one district, one export’ agenda. "Banks have been asked to create state-wise plans for north-east focusing on logistics, exports from the area," she said.

