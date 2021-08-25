FM Sitharaman hikes PSBs' pension contribution to 14%

FM Nirmala Sitharaman hikes PSBs' pension contribution for employees to 14%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 14:39 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hiked Public Sector Banks’ contribution for employee pensions under NPS to 14 per cent from 10 per cent earlier. 

The finance minister also said that family members of deceased PSB bankers will now get pension of 30 per cent of last drawn salary as against earlier Rs 9,284. 

FM Sitharaman added that banks have been requested to work with state governments to push ‘one district, one export’ agenda. "Banks have been asked to create state-wise plans for north-east focusing on logistics, exports from the area," she said.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nirmala Sitharaman
PSBs
Good News
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

 