FM to reply on discussion over demands for grants in LS

FM Sitharaman to reply on discussion over demands for grants in Lok Sabha

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will introduce in the Lok Sabha, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2022, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 10:19 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: IANS Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday will reply to the discussion on the demands for grants for the current fiscal and demands for excess grants for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

She will also introduce the Appropriation Bills (Nos. 4 and 5) 2022 in the Lok Sabha to seek Parliament's nod for payment and appropriation of amounts from the Consolidated Funds of India for the current fiscal.

The government would also seek to get the bills passed.

Track Parliament Live updates here

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will introduce in the Lok Sabha, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

The central government will also seek to get the bill passed in the Lower House.

It will also try to get the Anti-Piracy Maritime Bill passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Discussion on it started last week.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will present seven reports of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Lok Sabha.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nirmala Sitharaman
Lok Sabha
Parliament
India News
Winter Session
Delhi

What's Brewing

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated

Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated

Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China

DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

 