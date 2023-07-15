Four 'kanwariyas' killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar since Friday

4 'kanwariyas' killed in separate road accidents in UP

According to the district hospital on Saturday, 150 pilgrims have been admitted for treatment since July 4.

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jul 15 2023, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 23:28 ist
Lord Shiva devotees or 'Kanwariyas' carrying holy water from the Ganga river during their pilgrimage. Credit: PTI Photo

Four kanwariyas were killed and several injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district between Friday and Saturday, the police said.

Chapar SHO Amarpal Sharma said Sahil (24) of Panipat died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sisona on Saturday. In another accident, 30-year-old Vishal of Sonipat district died after falling from a truck on the Haridwar-Delhi Highway.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM welcomes 'kanwariyas', washes their feet as mark of respect

Sanjay (23) and his uncle Ajmer (45), both residents of Hisar district in Haryana, were injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near the toll plaza in the Chapar area on Friday. They succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, Sharma said. 

Meanwhile, 30 pilgrims were taken to the district hospital for treatment after being injured in separate accidents during the last two days.

