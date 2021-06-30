Frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to kin of Covid-19 victims, SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Centre to frame guidelines within six weeks to pay ex-gratia to families of those who died of Covid-19.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan ane M R Shah held that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is statutorily mandated to provide minimum standards of relief, including ex-gratia to Covid-19 victims.

"By not providing ex-gratia amount, the NDMA has failed in discharging its statutory duty," the bench said.

The top court dismissed a contention by the Union government that no such ex-gratia can be paid in view of the unprecedented nature of the pandemic and efforts being made to provide relief to people.

The word used in Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act is as "shall" and is a mandatory one, the bench said, adding to construe the word "shall" as "may" will defeat the purpose of the provision.

The bench, however, said it is not proper for this court to direct a particular amount to be paid.

The court said guidelines should also be prepared with regards to the issuance of death certificate.

The court passed its judgement on separate petitions by advocates Gaurav Kumar Bansal and Reepak Kansal. They cited Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, which said that national authority should recommend guidelines for the minimum standards of relief to be provided to persons affected by disaster, which must include ex-gratia assistance.

Various state governments have paid ex-gratia ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakh.

The Union government has earlier told the court that though Covid-19 has been notified as a disaster, the Finance Commission did not make any recommendation to grant ex-gratia payment to those who died of the viral disease.

It also submitted that various state governments are paying ex-gratia payment to Covid-19 victims, but none from the Disaster Relief Fund.

The Union government also said there was no policy or scheme at present for national insurance coverage for deaths due to Covid-19, nor has there been any deliberation to include the pandemic for risk insurance coverage against natural disasters.