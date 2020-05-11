Fresh COVID-19 case in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, district's tally rises to 23

New COVID-19 case in UP's Shamli, district tally at 23

PTI
PTI,
  • May 11 2020, 11:44 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 11:44 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Monday, pushing the district's tally to 23, a senior officer said.

Shamli had become coronavirus-free and was declared an orange zone a week ago after all 18 patients in the district recovered. Later, fresh cases were reported in the district.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 11

A trader who used to go to Delhi everyday to buy vegetables tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

There are five active cases in the district. All these patients are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhinjhana town, she told reporters here.

Earlier, two vegetable market agents and three of their family members had tested positive for COVID-19 in the district.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Uttar Pradesh
Shamli

