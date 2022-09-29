Gang-rape case registered against three doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

Police have registered a case of gang rape against three doctors of a hospital in Basti in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

A doctor posted at Kaili Hospital in Basti Sadar Kotwali befriended the girl from Lucknow on social media, Circle Officer (City) Alok Prasad said.

He asked the woman to visit him at his hospital on August 10. He then took her to his hostel room where he and two colleagues allegedly raped her, Prasad said.

A case was registered at Sadar Kotwali on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava.