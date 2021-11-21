Glad that concerns were addressed: Pilot on Cabinet reshuffle

With 15 ministers set to take oath in Rajasthan today after a major overhaul, Congress leader Sachin Pilot lauded the party leadership for addressing his concerns and assured that the decisions surrounding the reshuffle were taken after consultation with everyone.

"New ministers will be sworn in today. The step taken by the party and leadership after discussions are sending a positive message across the state. We had raised this issue time and again. I'm happy that party, high command, and state government took cognisance of it," Pilot said.

"There will be four Dalit ministers included in the new cabinet. It's a message that AICC, state government and the party want representation for Dalits, backward and poor. For a long time, there was no Dalit representation in our government. It has now been made up for and they've been included in good numbers. Tribals have also been represented," he said.

Fifteen new Rajasthan ministers will take oath at 4 pm on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan as part of the Cabinet reshuffle, officials said.

This is the first cabinet reshuffle of the Gehlot government which came to power in December 2018.

Check out DH's latest videos