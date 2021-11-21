Glad concerns were addressed: Pilot on Cabinet revamp

Glad that concerns were addressed: Pilot on Cabinet reshuffle

Pilot reiterated that all members were consulted before the reshuffle and there is no groupism within Congress

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 21 2021, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 11:19 ist
Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI Photo

With 15 ministers set to take oath in Rajasthan today after a major overhaul, Congress leader Sachin Pilot lauded the party leadership for addressing his concerns and assured that the decisions surrounding the reshuffle were taken after consultation with everyone.

"New ministers will be sworn in today. The step taken by the party and leadership after discussions are sending a positive message across the state. We had raised this issue time and again. I'm happy that party, high command, and state government took cognisance of it," Pilot said.

"There will be four Dalit ministers included in the new cabinet. It's a message that AICC, state government and the party want representation for Dalits, backward and poor. For a long time, there was no Dalit representation in our government. It has now been made up for and they've been included in good numbers. Tribals have also been represented," he said.

Fifteen new Rajasthan ministers will take oath at 4 pm on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan as part of the Cabinet reshuffle, officials said.

This is the first cabinet reshuffle of the Gehlot government which came to power in December 2018.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajasthan
Congress
Indian Politics
Sachin Pilot

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Cracking open a curse

Cracking open a curse

DH Toon | I come from an India...

DH Toon | I come from an India...

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

 