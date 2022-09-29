Govt defers plan to mandate 6 airbags in car by 1 year

Govt defers proposal to make 6 airbags mandatory in cars by one year to October 1, 2023: Gadkari

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 16:44 ist
Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI File Photo

The government has deferred the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by one year to October 1, 2023, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023," Gadkari said in a tweet.

The minister further asserted that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

