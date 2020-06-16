Happy that Jyotiraditya Scindia has recovered: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expressed happiness over BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia returning his residence after hospitalisation.

"Popular leader of the country and the state and my younger brother, JM Scindia returned home after fully recovering. It is a matter of joy and happiness. I pray that health of Jyotiraditya's mother Shrimant Rajmata Gwalior improves soon," he tweeted.

Scindia and his mother had reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted in a private hospital.