Haryana police ask travellers to avoid Singhu, Tikri borders to enter Delhi

In the wake of the farmers' protest, Haryana Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory asking travellers to avoid Singhu and Tikri borders to enter Delhi from the state.

The advisory said in view of the disruption at entry points on national highways from Sonipat and Jhajjar districts to Delhi borders where farmers' organisations are protesting against the recent agricultural legislations, the travellers should avoid using these two border points to enter the national capital.

“Travellers should avoid approaching the national capital from the Singhu border situated on National Highway No. 44 (Ambala-Delhi) due to the gathering of farmers between Rai and Kundli (both in Sonipat district). Those wanting to go to Delhi from Ambala side are requested to take the Panipat - Rohtak - Jhajjar - Gurugram - Delhi route (a longer route),” a spokesperson of Haryana Police said.

“Similarly, keeping in view the mass gathering of farmers at Tikri border from Bahadurgarh side in Jhajjar district, the local police have also suggested several alternative routes to reach Delhi. Those wanting to go to Delhi from Hisar side should also take the Rohtak - Jhajjar - Gurugram - Delhi route,” he said.

However, smooth movement of traffic continues on all other routes across the state, the spokesperson said.

He said that maintaining law and order is among the top priority of the police.

“In the present situation, Haryana Police is constantly in touch with Delhi Police and all precautionary steps are being taken in view of the convenience of the citizens of the state as well as travellers coming from outside,” he said

The protesting farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere, who have gathered in large numbers near Singhu and Tikri borders, have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.