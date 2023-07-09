Heavy rains lash Haryana, Punjab

At some places in the two states, water entered houses causing inconvenience to the people.

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 09 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 12:41 ist
Residents use a wooden slab to prevent rainwater from entering their house during monsoon rain, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic snarls.

For the second consecutive day, rains lashed Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sonipat among other places in Haryana while Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Rupnagar and Patiala in Punjab also received heavy showers, a Met official here said.  

Also Read | Delhi records highest single-day rainfall for July since 1982: IMD

In Ambala in Haryana, rain water also entered several shops at the wholesale cloth market.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, continued to receive heavy showers. It has been raining heavily in the Union Territory since Saturday.

The minimum temperature in the two states and Chandigarh have dropped by few notches after the rains.

More rains have been forecast in parts of Haryana and Punjab during the day.

