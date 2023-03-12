Himachal government adopts 'zero tolerance' policy towards use of unfair means in exams

The Himachal Pradesh government has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy towards use of unfair means in examinations and all educational institutions have been directed to take strict action against those found guilty, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Sunday.

“Malpractice in examinations is a matter of serious concern as it undermines the whole purpose of conducting exams, and upholding the sanctity of examinations is top priority of the government to encourage honest and hard-working students," he said in a statement issued here.

Asserting that it was duty of the state government to ensure free and fair examinations and take all proactive measures to prevent the malpractice, Thakur said directions have been issued to constitute a special high-level committee at the university or educational institution level to check and prevent the use of unfair means in examinations.

"The committee would be held accountable, in case any such malpractices are found," he added.

Directions have also been issued to the vice-chancellors of all the private universities to ensure prevention of unfair means in examinations and the students involved in unfair practices will face the strictest action possible, the statement said.

"The number of flying squads would be increased to make surprise checks at examination centres and senior officers of the education department have also been directed to keep a vigil," the minister said.