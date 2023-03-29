Himachal Pradesh Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri sustains head injury, hospitalised

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri sustained head injury after he slipped near his residence in Shimla while taking a stroll on Tuesday evening.

He was rushed to IGMC Shimla and is under treatment, officials said.

Doctors said Agnihotri is fine and his city scan has been done.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the IGMC to see Agnihotri and wished him speedy recovery.

Later in a social media post, Agnihotri said he is fine and thanked all the people for their concerns and wishes.

Mukesh Agnihotri, a five time MLA from Haroli assembly constituency in Una districts is the first deputy chief minister of Himachal and holds portfolios of Transport, Jal Shakti and Language, art and culture departments.