Hitchhiking, only mode of public transport in Kashmir

While Kashmir remains locked for the last 36-days due to restrictions and shutdown, people in emergencies who have to reach hospitals are relying on hitchhiking as public transport remains off roads.

As public transport is the first thing to disappear from the Valley roads during strikes and restrictions, motorist over the years have developed this habit of giving lifts to the needy. Soon after Parliament scrapped Article 370 on August 5, public transport disappeared from Kashmir roads as spontaneous shutdown and restrictions crippled normal life in the Valley.

With the passing of time, private vehicles in small numbers started appearing on roads, which till now are the only source of commute in the Valley.

“It has been now a norm that whenever there is any strike or situations like today in Kashmir, people ask for lifts from every commuter travelling in a private vehicle. I had to come from Anantnag (south Kashmir) to visit a doctor in Srinagar and I could manage so only by asking for lifts multiple times,” said Rafiq Ahmad, who has to visit Srinagar every 15-days for a health check-up.

In the first 20-days, Ahmad said, he could not think of reaching Srinagar in such situation. However, two weeks back, his neighbor told him how he managed to reach Srinagar by asking lifts. “It generated hope in me and I too took the same route,” he added.

Arshad Khan, who works in state health department, and has to travel from Srinagar outskirts to the city center every day to attend his duty, says in the prevailing circumstances, giving lifts to needy is the least one can do.

“I have to visit the city center Lal Chowk almost every day to attend my work. I try my best to pick up people in need of lifts,” he said.

However, Safiya Bano, a middle-aged woman from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, who had to consult a doctor at super-specialty SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, rues that strikes and restrictions are only limited to poor people only.

“It has been happening in Kashmir for years now that people who have their own cars move freely during strikes and restrictions while poor people travelling in public transport are left high and dry. It is injustice with those who can’t afford cars,” she said.