Hizbul militant killed in Kashmir’s Anantnag

A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant, who was involved in the killings of civilians and policemen, was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

The police said that the encounter broke out during wee hours after security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in the Mumanhal area of Arwani in Anantnag, 50 km from here, following specific inputs about the presence of a militant in the area.

A police official said that the trapped militant was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, the militant denied and instead fired indiscriminately upon the search party which retaliated leading to an encounter in which he was killed.

The slain militant was identified as Shahzad Ahmad She, a resident of neighbouring Kulgam district, who was affiliated with the Hizbul and active since September last year. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK 47 rifle, were recovered from the possession of the slain militant, police said.

As per the police records, he was a categorized militant and was involved in the killings of police Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat on October 10, three BJP workers at Kulgam on October 29 last year, BJP sarpanch and his wife at Lal-Chowk Anantnag in September this year.

Besides, police added that he was also involved in the attack on DDC candidate Anees ul Islam Ganie and in snatching a weapon from a constable at Shamispora crossing in the Khudwani area of Kulgam on July 25.

161 militants have been killed in the Valley so far this year, of which 138 were locals and 23 Pakistanis. In 2020, the number of militants killed in the Valley stood at 195. According to official estimates over 200 militants were still active in the Valley.

Check out latest videos from DH: