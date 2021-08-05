Hockey player's family abused with casteist slurs after semi-final loss at Tokyo Olympics

The family of Indian women's hockey team player Vandana Katariya allegedly faced ''casteist slurs'' from members of an upper caste after the team lost to Argentina in the semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to reports, two youths, who hailed from an upper caste, hurled casteist slurs on the family and burst crackers in a ''mock celebration'' after the loss in front of their home at Roshnabad locality in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Wednesday.

One of the alleged culprits, identified as Vijaipal, was arrested and a hunt was on to nab the other, who was identified as Sumit Chauhan.

A senior police official in Haridwar said that an FIR was lodged under section 504 of the IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and different sections of the SC/ST Act after a complaint was filed with the police by Katariya’s family members.

The reports said that the family members of Katariya had demanded the registration of a case of ‘treason' against the culprits and had threatened to immolate themselves if their demand was not conceded.

Police said that the charges of hurting national sentiments were also being examined. ‘’We will take stern action against the culprits,’’ said the official.

Kataria’s brothers Saurabh and Pankaj said that the youths started bursting crackers in front of their home almost immediately after India lost to Argentina.