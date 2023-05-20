House help's stealing spree comes to end over WhatsApp DP

A house help in Bhopal was nabbed by the police for theft after she uploaded her DP wearing the earrings of one of her employers, as per a report in India Today.

Allegedly on a stealing spree, the woman had stolen cash and jewellery worth lakhs from her employer’s house who is a doctor in Bhopal’s TT Nagar. However, things went downhill for the maid after the doctor’s wife noticed that the earrings that the help had worn in her DP was similar to hers. She then checked her locker and found the same item missing after which the couple lodged a police complaint against the accused.

"Dr Bhupendra Srivastava, who is the owner of a private hospital, had noticed a series of thefts at his residence. As the stolen items included the jewellery of Srivastava's wife, the couple grew suspicious of their house help and terminated her employment 20 days ago. However, the house help was in contact with the doctor's wife through WhatsApp," TT Nagar police station’s officer in charge told the publication.

As the police began investigating the matter they discovered that the woman had been residing in a two-storey house with her husband and two children. The house was equipped with A/C as well as CCTV cameras. Along with the residential luxuries, the police also recovered jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh cash from the woman.

The police took the woman in custody for questioning and it was found that she used to steal cash and jewellery from her employer’s house. After losing her job, she wore one of the stolen items to a wedding where she clicked a picture of herself and uploaded it as her WhatsApp DP, a move that led to the burglary bust.

