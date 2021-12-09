'How can you decide what I eat outside': Gujarat HC to civic body on non-veg stalls row

The Gujarat high court while chiding the Ahmedabad civic body for targeting street vendors selling eggs and non-vegetarian food warned Thursday that no such decision, if any, should be implemented. Disposing of a petition moved by affected street vendors, the court cautioned the civic body to not undertake such a decision to satisfy the "ego of some people" or just because the "party in power" decides to go against particular food.

"What is your problem? You don't like non-veg food, that is your lookout. How can you decide what I eat outside... suddenly because someone in power thinks that this is what they want to do? Tomorrow you will decide what I should eat outside my house... tomorrow they will tell me that I should not consume sugarcane juice because it may cause diabetes or that coffee is bad for health," justice Biren Vaishnav remarked in the court, seeking a response from the assistant public prosecutor (APP) representing the state.

While asking the APP to call the commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation before the court, justice Vaishnav posted the case for further hearing in the second half of the day, also directing the corporation's standing counsel Satyam Chhaya for appearance.

As the hearing resumed in the second half, Chhaya made a statement saying that "there is no drive against non-veg street vendors... we haven't singled them out" and the corporation was only trying to remove encroachments from the road which has become hindrance to traffic and blockage of pedestrian.

Justice Vaishnav asked the counsel if the encroachment removal was being implemented under the guise of targeting non-vegetarian vendors, "Under the guise of implementing something... for example, let's be very honest around Vastrapur lake if there were hawkers selling eggs and omelette... overnight you decide because the party in power decides we don't want to eat eggs and want to stop them... you will pick them up and take them away?"

The court went on to sternly, "Ask your corporation commissioner to be present... How do you dare indiscriminately pick up people?"

Advocate Chhaya responded that he had taken instruction from the civic body that there is no drive targeting non-vegetarian sellers but the exercise was only against encroachments. Justice Vaishnav remarked that "encroachments have to go... but don't do anything to satisfy the ego of some people."

Earlier this month, hundreds of pushcarts were seized by the civic body after announcements were made by its town planning committee to start a drive against food stalls selling omelettes, eggs, fishes, meat on public streets, near religious places, schools, colleges, parks, among other public places.

Similar decisions had been taken in other cities such as Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, among others. Following the backlash, the chief minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president C R Paatil gave instructions to the civic bodies not to target non-vegetarian food sellers.

Justice Vaishnav enquired if the petitioners had raised issues that arose in other cities also. The petitioners' lawyer Ronith Joy informed that only 25 affected vendors in Ahmedabad were before the court. While disposing of the case, the court noted in its order that the corporation would release confiscated goods and materials from the vendors in accordance with the law.

