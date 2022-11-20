Huge cache of arms recovered from house in J&K's Kupwara

Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a house in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
The arms cache was recovered from the house of one Rafaqat Hussain Shah, a resident of Panjtaran in Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara, in a cordon-and-search operation last night, a police spokesperson said.
During the search, one pistol, two pistol magazines, 16 pistol rounds, two hand grenades, two detonators, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the said house, the spokesperson said.
In connection with the seizure, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own
Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions
Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds
'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?
Boxed in the man box
Pop goes the comic!
Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival
Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak