IMD issues yellow warning for places in Himachal Pradesh

The weather office here on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places across the state.

The state is likely to see the beginning of a wet spell on Wednesday which will continue till Saturday, it said.

During the spell, areas in the low and mid hills are expected to receive light to moderate rain and snowfall, the MeT said.

Anticipating damage to standing crops, fruit-bearing plants, and seedlings, the Indian Meteorological Department has advised farmers to make adequate arrangements and reschedule the spraying of insecticides.

On Tuesday, no significant change was recorded in the minimum and maximum temperatures across the state. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night, recording a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, IMD data showed.

During the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to May 16, Himachal Pradesh received 223.4 mm of rain against a normal of 214 mm, an excess of four per cent.