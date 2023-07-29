Incessant rains cause waterlogging in Jaipur

Waterlogging led to traffic jams on several roads including the Jaipur-Ajmer highway.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 29 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 14:35 ist
Waterlogging in Jaipur. Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Incessant rainfall hit normal life in Jaipur where many areas faced waterlogging on Saturday.

Rains have been pounding the district since Friday night, leaving many areas around Sikar Road and Jal Mahal submerged.

People faced problems due to accumulation of water in many other low-lying areas and roads. Rainwater accumulated on Tonk Road, SMS hospital premises, B2 Bypass, Jawahar Nagar, Vidyadhar Nagar among others.

Waterlogging led to traffic jams on several roads including the Jaipur-Ajmer highway.

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Jaipur and Bharatpur on Saturday.

"Due to the formation of a new circulation system, there is a strong possibility of heavy rainfall activities in the districts of Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions of North-East Rajasthan from August 1," the department said.

On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at some places in eastern Rajasthan during the 24-hour period till Saturday morning.

Jaipur recorded a maximum of 16 cm rainfall, followed by Lalsot in Dausa which received 12 cm rainfall. Bhim (Rajsamand), Atru (Baran), Neem ka Thana (Sikar) recorded 9, 8 and 7 cm rainfall, respectively, while many other areas received below 7 cm rains during this period.

Jaipur
Rajasthan
Rainfall
India News
waterlogging

