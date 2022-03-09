India top nation to get edtech patents

India has emerged as the top nation to receive the highest number of patents in the field of education technology, with Microsoft leading the race, intellectual property research and consulting firm Sagacious IP said on Tuesday.

According to the report, Microsoft Corporation, Mesbro Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research are the leading companies in the Ed-tech domain with the most number of patent filings at a count of 12, 9, 6, and 4, respectively, in India.

Patent ownership reflects on research and development capabilities and innovation done by companies.

Among India-based edtech firms -- Mindlogicx, iNurture, Vedantu, and Next education lead the race with an Indian filing count of 6, 3, and 2, respectively.

"India Companies have also been active globally, with Mindlogicx, Practically, and Pesto leading the race with patent filing counts of 16, 11 and 8, respectively," the report said.

The data compiled by Sagacious IP as of February 28, 2022, shows that India received 272 patent filings, which is the highest compared to other geographies.

"India is topmost geography receiving maximum no of patent filings i.e. 272. Apart from patent filings with a domestic origin, India is also receiving a substantial number of patent applications from other invention-origin countries, such as the USA (125), Korea (13), and Japan (8)," the report noted.

India-based edtech startup Jigsaw Data, Jungroo Learning, Grade up and Practically have filed for patents either in India or overseas, according to the report.

Age of Learning, Promethean, Platifi Solutions. Lovely Professional University, Chitkara University, Chandigarh Group of Colleges and Blackboard Inc are among the companies that have filed for patents in the education technology domain in India.

