India top nation to get edtech patents

India top nation to get edtech patents

Patent ownership reflects on research and development capabilities and innovation done by companies

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 09 2022, 06:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 06:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has emerged as the top nation to receive the highest number of patents in the field of education technology, with Microsoft leading the race, intellectual property research and consulting firm Sagacious IP said on Tuesday.

According to the report, Microsoft Corporation, Mesbro Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research are the leading companies in the Ed-tech domain with the most number of patent filings at a count of 12, 9, 6, and 4, respectively, in India.

Patent ownership reflects on research and development capabilities and innovation done by companies. 

Among India-based edtech firms -- Mindlogicx, iNurture, Vedantu, and Next education lead the race with an Indian filing count of 6, 3, and 2, respectively.  

"India Companies have also been active globally, with Mindlogicx, Practically, and Pesto leading the race with patent filing counts of 16, 11 and 8, respectively," the report said.

The data compiled by Sagacious IP as of February 28, 2022, shows that India received 272 patent filings, which is the highest compared to other geographies.

"India is topmost geography receiving maximum no of patent filings i.e. 272. Apart from patent filings with a domestic origin, India is also receiving a substantial number of patent applications from other invention-origin countries, such as the USA (125), Korea (13), and Japan (8)," the report noted.

India-based edtech startup Jigsaw Data, Jungroo Learning, Grade up and Practically have filed for patents either in India or overseas, according to the report.

Age of Learning, Promethean, Platifi Solutions. Lovely Professional University, Chitkara University, Chandigarh Group of Colleges and Blackboard Inc are among the companies that have filed for patents in the education technology domain in India.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Edtech
patents

Related videos

What's Brewing

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

 