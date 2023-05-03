Infiltration bid foiled as two militants killed along LoC in Kashmir

Infiltration bid foiled as 2 militants killed along LoC

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 03 2023, 13:39 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 13:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district as cops foiled an infiltration bid on Wednesday.

“#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. Search operation still going on. Further details shall follow (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

In an earlier tweet police had said an encounter had started in Pichnad, Machil area of Kupwara.

Since last year, infiltration from across the border into Kashmir has come down drastically: even though a few attempts have been successful, most have been foiled by the army.

A police officer said that infiltration bids along the LoC are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan’s efforts to orchestrate terrorism in Kashmir and disrupt peace and harmony, while putting on the facade of a ceasefire understanding.

The Indian Army has already put its summer strategy in place along the LoC with Pakistan even as security agencies expect terror activities to increase during the approaching summer in Kashmir. The measures include grid-wise force multipliers at the LoC.

