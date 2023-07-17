Injured tigress dies in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve

An injured tigress died while undergoing treatment at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Monday.
A patrolling team found the big cat in an injured state near Madhau village under Deori beat of the reserve and rescued her on Sunday, Manpur forest ranger Mukesh Ahirwar said.
Read | Reports attributing some cheetah deaths to radio collar use speculative: Govt
The tigress was treated by BTR's veterinarians, but she died after two hours, he said.
As per preliminary information, an injury mark was found on the animal's back. The cause of the injury will be known once the post-mortem and forensic reports arrive, the official said.
Further steps are being taken as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt
'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'
Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets
Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France
B'luru man weds 15 women, gets caught for poor English