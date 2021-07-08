Internet snapped in Kashmir's Pulwama, Kulgam districts

The shutdown followed a major encounter in which four militants were killed in two separate gunbattles

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 08 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 15:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Kashmir's Pulwama and Kulgam districts went dark on Thursday as mobile internet services were snapped in the regions.

The shutdown followed a major encounter in which four militants were killed in two separate gunbattles with security forces.

More details awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama
Kulgam
Encounter

