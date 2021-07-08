Internet snapped in Kashmir's Pulwama, Kulgam districts

Kashmir's Pulwama and Kulgam districts went dark on Thursday as mobile internet services were snapped in the regions.
The shutdown followed a major encounter in which four militants were killed in two separate gunbattles with security forces.
More details awaited.
