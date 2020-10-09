IPL betting racket busted in Indore; five arrested

IPL betting racket busted in Indore; five arrested

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 09 2020, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 20:38 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Five persons, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing Indian Premier League matches, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team on Thursday raided an apartment in Lasudia area and arrested Saurabh Raghuvanshi, Jitendra Raghuvanshi, Ravi Narwaria, Gaura Saket and Prerna Uppal, additional superintendent of police Guruprasad Parashar said.

Follow DH's coverage of IPL 2020 here

The accused, who hailed from Guna, Shivpuri and Jabalpur districts, were staying here to accept bets on IPL matches, he said, adding that the gang had been operating for the past three years.

The police have recovered Rs 9,500 cash and details of bets running into more than Rs 10 lakh placed on the ongoing tournament, the official said.

Apart from this, six mobile phones, a laptop, a LED TV and some liquor bottles were also recovered from the scene, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL 2020
Indore
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

Whose body? Bombay HC says sex work a woman’s choice

Whose body? Bombay HC says sex work a woman’s choice

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

What’s special about bat viruses?

What’s special about bat viruses?

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

 