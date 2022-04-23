Jahangirpuri flare-up: Business sees dip due to restricted movement

A week after the communal clashes in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, most of the shops remained shut on Saturday as shopkeepers cited restricted movement and barricading to be the main hurdle in running their businesses.

The grievance comes despite the Delhi Police clarifying a day earlier that it never stopped people from opening shops in the area.

Shopkeepers in and around violence-hit C-Block said there is no business due to barricades and that is the reason they are not opening shops.

However, some movement was permitted in the region as locals, including school students, were seen using the barricaded roads and passing through Kushal Chowk on foot.

Nevertheless, vehicular movement is still restricted in the area. The situation though remained calm a day after members from both the communities declared restoration of peace in the area and agreed to live in harmony during a meeting of ‘aman’ committees.

Security personnel were seen manning the roads, but their numbers have significantly reduced from previous days.

During the aman committee meeting on Friday, DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani had urged the people to maintain peace and clarified that she never stopped the opening of shops.

"I have never stopped the shops in H and G blocks of Jahangirpuri from opening. I do not know why these shops are closed. We will facilitate the opening of shops and businesses in these blocks," she underlined.

A majority of shop owners told PTI that they are not opening their establishments as there is no sales due to the barricades.

Akbar, who owns a mobile shop at Kushal Chowk, alleged that he was stopped by police in the morning when he came to open the shop.

“I came in the morning to collect something from the shops, but I was stopped. So I returned home,” he said.

Saddam, who runs a shop beside Akbar’s, said he was not aware that he can open the store.

A senior Delhi Police official reiterated that no one is being stopped from running their business in the region.

Manjeet, who runs a ‘dhaba’ (food stall) at Kushal chowk, told PTI over phone that there is no business as roads are barricaded, adding that he is planning to open the shop after Eid.

“The workers have already left for their villages. There is no point in opening the establishment now as nobody will come because the roads are barricaded,” he said.

He also expressed hope that the situation will get better in the coming days and all shops will be opened.

Rajesh Mishra, who owns a pet accessory shop in H-Block, said, “A food stall was opened here on Friday, but the owner had no sale for the whole day and the entire food got wasted. So there is no point in opening shops as of now.”

