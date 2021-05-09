Jammu and Kashmir reports 5,190 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 5,190 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 2,16,932, while 54 new deaths on Saturday took the toll to 2,726.

On Thursday, the union territory reported the highest single-day cases at 5,443. The highest death toll of 60 was recorded on Saturday.

The 5,190 new positive cases came out of 48,553 tests conducted the previous day, according to the daily media bulletin.

The active caseload in J&K crossed the 4,900 mark on Sunday. With the fresh jump of 5,190 cases, the active case tally in the UT rose to 49,248, accounting for over a fourth of the total count.

In the last 24 hours, 2,423 patients have been discharged. Total discharges in J&K now stand at 1,64,958. The recovery rate in J&K stands at nearly 76 per cent at present.

In the first week of May, the active cases have increased by 20,889. The UT has also recorded 443 deaths in the first nine days of this month. The coronavirus outbreak was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on March 7, 2020, when two persons tested positive for the deadly infection. The peak of the first wave was September 12 when 1,698 positive cases were reported.

The high infection rate of the mutant virus as per the doctors is the main reason for the spike, which has continued despite lockdown. The ‘corona curfew’ remained imposed in J&K on the 11th consecutive day on Sunday.

J&K is among the highest Covid-19 case density areas in the country, which is over 17,400 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million.

The national average per million population so far is over 16,000. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions, the Valley also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.

