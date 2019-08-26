J&K flag removed from Civil Secretariat

Three weeks after the Center abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the state flag was removed from Civil Secretariat, here, on Aug.25.

For decades the state flag, along with the national flag, remained hoisted atop the seven-storey Secretariat building in the heart of the city. Till now, the state flag also flew on the official vehicles of the governor, chief minister, ministers, lawmakers, those holding constitutional positions and top officials.

However, on Aug.25, only the tri-color was seen unfurled atop the Secretariat, the nerve center of the government in the state as the state flag had been removed. A source said the state flag will be removed from all official buildings and offices as well in the coming days.

The Article 370 gave J&K its own constitution and flag which was adopted by the State Constituent Assembly on 7 June, 1952. The three stripes in the flag represented three regions of the state – Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.