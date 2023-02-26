J&K L-G condemns killing of Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists on Sunday in first such attack this year, and said his administration has given a free hand to security forces to deal with terrorists.

Activists of Shiv Sena (UBT) staged an anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorist protest to denounce the killing, while the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit said the Centre should take adequate measures to stop targeted killings and focus on saving precious lives rather than "befooling people" by claiming return of normalcy in the valley.

Sanjay Sharma (40), who worked as an ATM guard, was shot dead by terrorists at point-blank range in the Achan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

Condemning the attack, the Lt Governor said the administration is standing strong with the bereaved family.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The administration has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists and we will continue to combat such acts of terrorism firmly and decisively," the Lt Governor said in a statement.

Activists of J&K unit of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) led by their president Manish Sahni staged a demonstration outside their office at Channi Himmat on the outskirts of Jammu to protest the killing of Sharma.

"Despite the government's claims of normalcy, the terrorists are frequently carrying out targeted killings in the valley. We condemn the killing and demand relocation of the Hindu employees who are on protest strike in Jammu over the past eight months," said Sahni amid anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorism sloganeering by the participants.

Prime Minister package Kashmiri migrant Pandit employees and reserved category Dogra employees are camping in Jammu seeking their relocation after they fled the valley in May following targeted killings of their two colleagues – Rahul Bhat and Rajni Balla.

J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also condemned the killing of Sharma and said "the attack is a cause of concern and depicts the failure of the government to ensure protection of innocent civilians."

"Instead of making hollow claims about normalcy, the government should ensure protection of minorities and other innocent civilians. The Kashmiri pandit and Dogra employees are on protest in Jammu and the government is compelling them to return to their duties in the valley which is not possible in such an atmosphere," Sharma said.

Separately, J&K Congress spokesperson Jahanzaib Sirwal demanded exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of targeted killings.

"The killing of a Kashmiri Pandit exposes the claims of normalcy..Center should take adequate measures to stop target killings and save the precious lives rather than befooling people by claiming return of normalcy in the valley.

"The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be identified and given exemplary punishment," Sirwal said.