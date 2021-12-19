J&K LG urges people to 'complement' administration's efforts

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged the people to complement the efforts of his administration in taking the Union Territory to new heights of development.

Sinha was speaking at his monthly episode of the 'Awaam ki Awaaz' programme which he dedicated to the martyrs of the 1971 war.

“I pay homage to the brave hearts of the armed forces whose tales of valour etched the saga of December 16 as a glorious chapter in the rich legacy of our nation”, he said in his radio programme.

Addressing the people, the Lt Governor shared the slew of measures taken by his administration for the growth and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and called upon them to discharge their social and moral responsibilities and complement the efforts in taking the Union Territory to new heights of development.

Sinha highlighted valuable insights received from various corners for drafting the development policies as per the needs of the people and passed directions to the concerned departments to make the governance process more inclusive, participatory and people-centric.

“Following the ideals of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we are moving ahead to bring about meaningful and lasting change in the life of the people by connecting every citizen with the mainstream of development,” he said.

In the last two years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the administration has tried to create a system that serves everyone with equal opportunities.

“It is our endeavour to mobilise all the resources to improve the standard of living in the areas which have been deprived of progress for decades,” he said.

The Lt Governor extended his heartfelt tributes to the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and all the officers and jawans who lost their lives in a chopper crash on December 8.

He also paid homage to the three police personnel killed in the terrorist attack on their bus in Srinagar on December 13.

“I want to assure the fellow countrymen that the sacrifice of our brave police personnel will not go in vain,” he added.

