J&K likely to get advanced anti-drone systems

Jammu and Kashmir faces a new threat- that of drones. A recent terrorist attack via drones at the IAF facility in Jammu has set the alarm bells ringing. The central agencies are now looking to test global facilities such as Israel’s laser technology-based solutions and have them deployed over the next few months. The installations are likely to take place in the region and alongside the Pakistan border.

As per a report by the Times of India, a few anti-drone systems are being used and tested, in areas like Jammu airport and along select areas of the border with Pakistan. But in the long term, the government wants to deploy systems that can destroy and deactivate drones within 5-6 km radius.

The report stated an IED recovered from a militant on the same day of the attack was also delivered to him via drone, suggesting that there are control rooms along the border to carry out such attacks.

The new anti-drone system will be developed to detect far carrying weapons, narcotics and ready-to-use IEDs.

Meanwhile, drones are being seized that belong to civilians in J&K, even though they are used for personal purposes such as photography and tourism.

“Drones already in possession of civilians in J&K are being seized. Though their purpose is often explained as wedding or tourism photography, the threat of they being launched by terrorists or overground workers cannot be ruled out,” an intelligence officer said while speaking to the publication.

Reports also stated that the government is keen to test Israel's advanced anti-drone systems, including Iron Dome technologies, that is extremely precise and plans to test these over the next few weeks.